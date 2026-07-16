Princetown will be at the heart of a week-long celebration of Dartmoor next month when it hosts the second-ever Dartmoor Outdoor Festival.
Set up as the Dartmoor Walking Festival in 2016 and revamped last year as the Dartmoor Outdoor Festival, the celebration is expected to be bigger and more ambitious as it continues to attract interest from across the South West.
The event will run from August 24 to September 4 and feature a diverse range of activities designed to showcase and celebrate the moor.
Festival director Richard Matthews said: "This year's festival, celebrating the community and countryside of Dartmoor, is set to be bigger and better than ever before.
"It's also more than just a festival. We're working closely with local businesses, landowners, Dartmoor commoners and community groups, helping to put Princetown firmly back on the map.
"The festival has been designed to showcase the many sustainable recreational activities available within the National Park and to encourage everyone to enjoy Dartmoor responsibly."
Alongside the festival's established programme of guided walks, visitors will also be able to take part in adventure experiences, wellness sessions, archery, outdoor skills, carriage rides, alpaca walks, film and photography competitions, and talks from explorers, local experts and storytellers.
One of the major additions to this year's programme is the launch of a new ultra-marathon, offering competitors the choice of either a 50km or 50-mile route across Dartmoor. The festival team has also welcomed the announcement of the Gather and Moor project, which organisers hope will bring an important boost to the Princetown economy. They added that the village has suffered in recent years due to the closures of Dartmoor Prison, the national park’s visitor centre and several local businesses.
Event bookings are now open, with additional activities continuing to be released in the lead-up to the festival.
To explore the programme and book tickets, visit: www.dartmooroutdoorfestival.co.uk/programme
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