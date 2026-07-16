One of the major additions to this year's programme is the launch of a new ultra-marathon, offering competitors the choice of either a 50km or 50-mile route across Dartmoor. The festival team has also welcomed the announcement of the Gather and Moor project, which organisers hope will bring an important boost to the Princetown economy. They added that the village has suffered in recent years due to the closures of Dartmoor Prison, the national park’s visitor centre and several local businesses.