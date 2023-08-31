POLICE are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of 84-year-old Venus Gray, who has been reported missing from the Tavistock area.
Venus was last seen in the area of Grenville Meadow, Tavistock, at around 4:30pm yesterday, Wednesday.
Venus is described as a black woman, around 5ft 6ins tall, of medium build wearing a short brown wig with blonde highlights and a strong South Carolina accent.
She is believed to be wearing a full-length white dress with a blue t-shirt that has holes in.
She is believed to be wearing a wooden cross around her neck, and a blue hip-length raincoat. She is believed to be pulling a purple shopping trolley and wearing dark blue crocs.
She is believed to be in the Tavistock or Plymouth area.
If you have seen Venus, or know of her whereabouts, please do not approach her. Please call police immediately on 999, quoting log number 0309 31st August 2023.