About two hours after the Tavistock Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team were summoned, one of the team heard a noise and discovered the boy trapped in brambles. His mother was brought to him and then they were both helped back to their car. The boy was warmed up by the DSRT team and a team doctor checked his condition, given the all-clear to go home and recommended he go for a check-up with his GP the next day as a precaution.