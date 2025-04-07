SCORES of villagers packed Milton Abbot hall to boost the maintenance and repair fund last weekend.

The hall hosted a concert starring the sea shanty group Tavy Tars which supported a special quiz and raffle in aid of the hall.

Singer Steve Hipsey (and deputy Tavistock town mayor) and wife Kath also organised the maritime-themed quiz.

The hall is managed by a committee, rented at a peppercorn rate from the Duke of Bedford Estate and to support community services and events, but requires a lot of investment to keep it serviceable, because of its age.

A hall committee spokesman said: “A big thanks to goes everyone who made the quiz a success. In particular to Steve and Kath Hipsey for organising the questions and to the Tavy Tars for providing a great performance. We’re also grateful for the generous raffle prize and most of all to everyone for supporting our fund raising.”

Villagers enjoyed a fund raising quiz and sea shanty concert at Milton Abbot village hall to hlp maintain and run the venue. Picture by Chris Cottrell.
Steve Hipsy of the XX Tars sea shanty group calling the raffle with XX of the Milton Abbot village hall committee. Picture by Chris Cottrell.
Milton Abbot village hall quiz winner. Picture by Chris Cottrell.
At the fund raising quiz and sea shanty concert in aid of Milton Abbot village hall. Picture by Chris Cottrell.
Milton Abbot village hall quiz and concert. XX holds up one of the fund raising bags. Picture by Chris Cottrell.
