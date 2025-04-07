SCORES of villagers packed Milton Abbot hall to boost the maintenance and repair fund last weekend.
The hall hosted a concert starring the sea shanty group Tavy Tars which supported a special quiz and raffle in aid of the hall.
Singer Steve Hipsey (and deputy Tavistock town mayor) and wife Kath also organised the maritime-themed quiz.
The hall is managed by a committee, rented at a peppercorn rate from the Duke of Bedford Estate and to support community services and events, but requires a lot of investment to keep it serviceable, because of its age.
A hall committee spokesman said: “A big thanks to goes everyone who made the quiz a success. In particular to Steve and Kath Hipsey for organising the questions and to the Tavy Tars for providing a great performance. We’re also grateful for the generous raffle prize and most of all to everyone for supporting our fund raising.”