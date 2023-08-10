Mr Hopkinson pleaded guilty to both offences at Plymouth Magistrates' Court on Friday, August 4, having previously pleaded not guilty to the first offence. Taking his guilty plea into account, the serving magistrate issued the defendant a community order, requiring him to complete 200 hours of unpaid work in the next 12 months under an officer's supervision and ordered him to pay a total of £994 by August 25: £795 in compensation, a £114 surcharge to fund victim services of £114 and £85 in costs to the Crown Prosecution Service.