Military veterans get behind junior field gun

A FORMAL military-style dinner marking the victory of the Battle of Waterloo had some extra firepower to add to the celebratory atmosphere in Tavistock.

Tavistock Probus Club held its annual black-tie dinner at the Bedford Hotel, accompanied by a replica field gun to set the stage.

The field gun was smaller than normal and one of a line of down-scaled junior versions made specifically for use by school children in competitive races which are part of an initiative by the charity Future Fit Junior Field Gun. The project helps younger generations understand more about the military and reinforce personal qualities valued by the military which aid battlefield victories. David Worrall and Samantha Morcumb, of Future Fit addressed guests on their aims at last week’s event.

Peter Brinsden, Chairman of Tavistock Probus Club, said: ‘It’s fantastic having the junior field gun for the dinner. It’s important to encourage future generations to understand military ethos. This project helps instil in them the right stuff for their own lives. It’s not meant as a recruitment message. Future Fit do an amazing job getting these field gun replicas built locally and organising teams school teams to race. The qualities needed are help children, especially in teamwork and discipline.’

Junior Field Gun is promoted as a sport for schools and youth groups. Hundreds of children have been involved in ‘gun running’ since 2012. The sport is based on the original popular annual Royal Tournament at Earls Court which ended in 1999. Junior field gun replicates this event which involved teams of Royal Navy sailors competing to transport a life-sized field gun, ammunition and gear, on an obstacle course in the shortest time. The event requires the disassembling of the gun and equipment into individual parts at high speed, with precision, fitness and teamwork.

Peter, a former Royal Navy Surgeon Commander and consultant, said: ‘Field gun is a very exciting event and the original inspired so many people to join the Navy. It’s still a thrilling public spectacle. It’s especially moving to see the junior field gunners so motivated to win. I’m told the girls often beat the lads, because they understand it’s not just about strength and speed, but teamwork and planning.’

Future Fit organises junior field gun races at events such as Armed Forces Day in Plymouth. They can be contacted through futurefitjuniorfieldgun.co.uk.