A Met Office yellow weather warning for ice will be in place tomorrow, Friday.
The yellow weather warning will be in place for tomorrow, Friday, January 10 from 3am until 11am.
Outbreaks of rain, sleet and patchy snow will spread northeastwards on Friday morning, falling onto frozen ground, which may lead to some icy patches on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths for a time, the Met Office advises.
A spokesperson said: “Any accumulating snow will be largely reserved for hills, where a patchy 1-2cm may accumulate above 150m elevation, and a small chance of 3-5cm over Dartmoor.
“Keep yourself and your family safe when it is icy. Plan to leave the house at least five minutes earlier than normal. Not needing to rush reduces your risk of accidents, slips and falls.
“If you need to make a journey on foot, try to use pavements along main roads which are likely to be less slippery. Similarly, if cycling, try and stick to main roads which are more likely to have been treated.
“Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.
“Be prepared for weather warnings to change: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area.”
The advisory follows days of disruptions on Devon roads, especially across Dartmoor affecting schools and rural communities. No warnings are currently in place for the weekend, January 11 and 12.