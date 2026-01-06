The Met Office has issued a yellow ice warning for Devon, in place from midnight to 10am tomorrow, with icy patches expected to form overnight.
The weather forecaster has warned that clear skies overnight will lead to icy patches on wet, untreated roads, pavements, and cycle paths, likely causing minor travel disruptions tomorrow morning and increasing the risk of slips and falls.
If travelling, the Met Office advises five minutes earlier than usual and using main routes which are more likely to be gritted. Residents should also check road conditions and public transport timetables before travel in case of delays.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.