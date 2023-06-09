A HEAT warning has been escalated to an amber alert as Devon and Cornwall are set to experience high temperatures over the coming weekend.
The warning, issued by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) and the Met Office has been escalated to amber following a yellow alert being issued previously as temperatures could rise above 30C in parts of the country.
The alert is in place from today (Friday June 9) until 9am on Monday June 12 across the South West region and the expected impacts of the extreme weather are likely to be felt across the whole health service.