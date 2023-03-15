‘All three loved England, after all Laurel came from Cumbria. They all wanted to stay in England and not return to Hollywood. On one occasion they took an unnsanctioned week’s holiday in the Caribbean, but the studio boss Al Roach fired Charlie. Charlie was made the scapegoat for the idea, just like the films, but the studio could not afford to sack their two main stars. It was a huge shame and setback for Charlie because he was blacklisted. But he had a great career and acted with the top stars of the time. He did come back to England and then returned to the States when the Second World War started in Europe. He acted with Buster Keaton late in his careeer, but gradually he faded away.’