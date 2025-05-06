West Devon artist, Ruby De Ville Morel performs in Plymouth this month to finish her first professional UK tour.
She will be in Flibbertigibbet Theatre’s ‘The Farmer and The Clown’ at The Drum, Theatre Royal Wednesday, May 28–Saturday, May 31.
The work was created by Artistic Director, Stevie Thompson, who was originally from Brentor.
Born in Lydford and schooled at the primary school, Ruby started dancing at three years old with SJS Dance Academy in Tavistock.
As an A-level student at Okehampton College, she joined Kay Crook’s Chhaya Youth Dance Company at Exeter Phoenix in 2016m, before training at Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music and Dance in London.
Flibbertigibbet Theatre is a Bristol company that creates new visual and physical theatre to delight, entertain and provoke.
Stevie’s work was developed through playful cross-art collaborations to reach new audiences of all ages in a variety of creative encounters.
The Farmer and The Clown is a wordless play for all ages, adapted from the picture book by Marla Frazee.
A story of unexpected friendship between an old farmer living in the middle of nowhere, and a baby clown, who has fallen from the back of a passing circus train.
What happens when someone from a different world, lands in the world of another?
Told through physical comedy, dance and performed with an original live soundtrack by JOW; the story delicately explores themes of loneliness, friendship, and care, across the divisions of age and community.
Bring your Granny, Grandpa, Uncles, Aunts, and neighbours. Suitable for ages 3 – 100. This is a show brimming with kindness and joy. Now, as much as at any other time, this feels very important.
Find out more on Flibbertigibbet’s website: https://www.flibbertigibbettheatre.co.uk Go to TRP’s page to book tickets for The Drum: https:www.theatreroyal.com/whats-on/farmer-and-clown/