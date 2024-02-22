AN EMOTIONAL charity walk has been held by family and friends of a football fan who died unexpectedly of an undiagnosed heart condition aged only 22.
The 22km walk was organised in memory of Kiam Cummins, of St Budeaux, by friend Adam Creber last Saturday (February 24) starting from Tavistock, where Kiam’s dad Marcus runs Marcus Maximillian Hairdressing Salon, to Plymouth Argyle’s Home Park stadium, where Kiam was a regular. The group of around 20 walked along Drake’s Trail and the moor, to the stadium, which had no match taking place on Saturday. Here they did a lap of the stadium and sat in Kiam’s seat while a photograph of Kiam looked over them, beamed onto a giant screen.
The walk and other donations have helped raise more than £2,800, to be matched by Adam’s employer, BP, for the charity Cardiac Risk in the Young (CRY), which aims to prevent sudden deaths by raising awareness, funding research and offering subsidised ECG (electrocardiogram) testing for 14-35-year-olds To donate visit the Go Fund Me website, search ‘Kiam Cummins’.
Adam said: “It was a very poignant moment for Kiam’s family to sit where Kiam sat, having walked a final lap of the stadium round the pitch. While we walked through weather from all the seasons, the walk ended in sun which was symbolic when we reflected on Kiam and his life, his legacy of love and kindness, and what happiness he brought to us all. We saw a rainbow on the walk, similar to the day after he passed.
“He was looking down on us and supporting us all the way. He was a great friend. A true gentleman. The walk reinforced the realisation that friendships are so valuable.
Adam added: “On behalf of Kiam’s family and the walkers, we’d like to place our heartfelt thanks to all donors to the charity CRY. Also, Argyle couldn’t have done any more for us, allowing us into Home Park while they were playing away. It meant so much to us as a group and especially his Mum, Tercia; Dad, Marcus; and brothers, Cayde & Perez.”