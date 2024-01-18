RESIDENTS are invited to meet and talk to Callington Neighbourhood Team tomorrow (Friday January 26) at a police community event.
Members of the policing team, PC Jess Floyd and PCSO Jo Addems will be in the members room of Callington Town Hall (accessed via the pannier market) from 3pm until 5pm.
This is an opportunity to meet the local police team and discuss any policing concerns and local issues that residents may have.
Anyone unable to attend, can reach the policing team by completing ‘Have your say cards’ available in the town hall reception.