Meavy Academy sent two teams to the Tavistock Small Schools Football competition held at Gulworthy and such was their dominance, they both reached the final.
The school sent out two equal teams, the Greens and the Oranges. In the group stage, the Greens were in a tough group but managed to win all of their games.
The Oranges found things a little easier, winning all their games without conceding a goal. So that meant the Meavy teams faced each other in the final with the Oranges coming out on top, winning 4-0 despite some valiant defence from the Greens.