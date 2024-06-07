“When the Lions Club of Tavistock invited our Ukrainian community to take part in the carnival over the last two years, and to take part in the fun day in the Meadows, some of us thought we should not – the war was still on. But it felt great to walk the streets of Tavistock and see people smile at us, greet us. Not only has the Christian community of Tavistock been offering unwavering support to us, but they have also been engaging Ukrainians in many social events.”