The mayor of Tavistock has launched his mayoral charity to raise funds for the town’s library – a crucial community hub.
Cllr Steve Hipsey launched his good cause at Tavistock Library at a ceremony when visitors of all ages joined the celebrations, with raffle tickets already selling well for the first fundraising event – a prize draw on Saturday, October 11, to win a hamper of local goodies. Tickets, at £1 each, are available from the library up until the draw date.
Mayor Steve Hipsey joined his wife Cathy (mayoral consort) and senior library supervisor Jan Horrell, at the launch on Saturday, September 20.
The library is not just a place which loans books – the venue and staff play a crucial part in residents’ wellbeing by providing a social and meeting space for community support group. In recent years staff have offered the library as a public ‘warm space’ to support those struggling to meet the cost of living crisis, as energy and food costs rise.
Cllr Hipsey said: “We have chosen Tavistock Library as our charity this year because of its crucial role as a community hub for the whole town.
“It’s a completely free resource that welcomes everyone, from toddlers singing and playing Lego, through to students researching their homework, adults browsing novels and non-fiction, and older residents using the computers to access services they might not have at home.”
“I would encourage every resident to make the most of this vibrant and welcoming place. Like so many public assets today, the library is under real financial pressure, and that is why we are lending our support this year. Every penny raised will go directly to Tavistock Library, not to library services in general.
“I hope locals will join us in recognising its value and contribute as much as they can to help it flourish.”
He added: “It’s a far cry from libraries of my youth, where one felt guilty even whispering. These days it is so much more than a building full of books, it’s a lively, friendly hub at the heart of the community.”
Jan Horrell said: “The library is thrilled to have been chosen by the mayor as his charity. We hope that as well as raising funds to support the re-imagining and refurbishment of the children's area we will be able to involve as many people as possible in events over the next year and raise the profile of the library as a place for everyone not just a place to borrow books.”
Fundraising events include: Autumn raffle, now until Saturday, October 11; children’s art and craft competition, Thursday, October 25; children’s raffle: Thursday, October 25 to Sunday, November 1; quiz by Friends of the Library: Friday, November 28; Christmas raffle: Saturday, November 29 – Wednesday, December 10; New Year lecture in the Tavistock Town Hall: Friday, January 16; Pet-themed raffle, Saturday, January 17 to Saturday, February 21; grand quiz in the Town Hall: Sunday, January 25 and an Easter raffle from Saturday, February 21 to Sunday, April 5.
Unless otherwise stated, events will take place in Tavistock Library, Plymouth Road.
