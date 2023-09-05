A NEW green award is up for grabs for young people in the borough.
The mayor of West Devon, Councillor Lynn Daniel announced the new environment award last month to recognise young green heroes – and she is encouraging people to nominate these budding eco-warriors for the award.
The bi-monthly ‘Mayor’s Young Person Green Award’ celebrates the work of local children aged between four to 11 years old who show a passion for supporting the environment.
Cllr Daniel said: “I’m really interested to hear what you have been doing to save the environment and help our wildlife.
“I am on the lookout for young people who are making a real difference and show care for the environment - maybe its an eco-school project, litter picking, recycling at home or fundraising, whatever it may be, we want to hear about it.
“Helping to support climate change is one of the Council’s top priorities, so this new award is the perfect way to share and celebrate the work of our young people who are doing their bit to protect our natural world. ”
Cllr Daniel highlighted in a video encouraging people to nominate individuals that in order to save the environment and support local wildlife requires the help of everybody in West Devon to achieve this and this is why she stresses she wants young people to be involved.
The prize for winning the award will include two environmental themed books, ‘100 things to know about saving the planet’ and ‘No one is Too Small to make a Difference’ by Greta Thunberg and a signed certificate personally presented by the Mayor.
The deadline for nominations is fast approaching and nominations for the first round of awards will close later this month on September 29.
The Mayor is appealing for people to get their nominations in to allow these young unsung heroes to be recognised for the work they are doing to protect the planet.
She continued: ‘‘I really want you to send me your emails, and your photographs or you can write me a letter, anything to let me know what you’ve been doing to be considered for the award.’’
If you know a young person, primary school class or youth group who are doing great things for the environment, you can nominate them by emailing: [email protected].
In the nomination email include a short summary (up to 150 words) about the work they are doing to support the environment.
You area also invited to attach any available photographs (permission from parent/guardians is required for council use).
For more information about the award visit: https://www.westdevon.gov.uk/