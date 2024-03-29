PLANNED renovations to a village hall and an innovative project to bring new life to an old telephone box in West Devon will come under the spotlight at a meeting this month.
Mary Tavy parish annual meeting will be held at 7pm in the Coronation Hall on Thursday, April 11, providing an opportunity for members of the public to meet their local councillors and representatives of local organisations, to ask questions and raise any relevant matters.
Following the approval of the minutes of last year’s meeting, there will be a report from the chairman of the parish council and a financial report.
Updates on a substantial programme of renovations to the Coronation Hall will be available, as well as the planned change of use of the Bal Lane phone box into a community museum, the work of the village Speedwatch group and Mary Tavy’s nature project.