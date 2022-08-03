Martyn is avid to take on the challenge, having been used to the physical rigour and discipline of the navy since the age of 16 but now working for many hours a day in a sedentary role. His training has been well underway for the last eight weeks; he is making use of the local environment to build his endurance taking advantage of any smaller, local events he can in the meantime; he ran the Weston-super-Mare Half Marathon in March this year and ran the Plymouth 10km with his wife in June.