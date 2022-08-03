Martyn to take on the marathon to fight MS
A FORMER navy officer from Tavistock is lacing up his trainers and hitting the streets as he prepares to take on the London Marathon in October this year to raise vital funds for MS-UK.
On October 2, Martyn Ruskin will be running 26.2 miles in and around central London to raise money for the multiple sclerosis charity, who he credits for providing an invaluable service in helping people who suffer with the condition (which affects the brain and spinal cord) such as his younger sister.
Martyn said: ‘I ran the London Marathon for the first time in 2018 for the MS Society but this time I’ve decided to do something for MS-UK. I selected this charity as they offer counselling, mindfulness, days out and a whole host of other tailored support for people with the condition. They’re a small charity.
‘In addition to my sister, I have close friends with relatives who have really suffered with it. It affects people in many different ways, from fatigue to blackouts and weakening of the knees. It’s a horrible illness that doesn’t work in any discernible pattern.’
Martyn is avid to take on the challenge, having been used to the physical rigour and discipline of the navy since the age of 16 but now working for many hours a day in a sedentary role. His training has been well underway for the last eight weeks; he is making use of the local environment to build his endurance taking advantage of any smaller, local events he can in the meantime; he ran the Weston-super-Mare Half Marathon in March this year and ran the Plymouth 10km with his wife in June.
Martyn’s decision to take on the marathon is part of a joint running mission with his four-year-old son Beauden, who ran the Burrator 1km race in June.
Martyn said: ‘This is a team effort for both of us. Beauden raised £250 towards his 1km challenge. Last time I ran the London Marathon it was all very quick. As soon as I finished I had to get straight back to Portsmouth where I was posted at the time as my wife announced she had gone into labour. I’ll have both of them there to cheer me on this time along with other family members — it’ll be great to have their support.’
MS-UK’s fundraising manager, Jill Purcell said: ‘Good luck to Martyn for Super Sunday, him and little Beauden are our #TeamPuple heroes. They are making such a difference and with everyone’s help MS-UK can continue providing our vital services to support people affected by MS to live healthier and happier lives.’
Martyn is aiming to reach the £1,500 mark of his £2,000 by the end of this month. If you’d like to help him and donate, visit his JustGiving page at: https://rb.gy/r2iver
