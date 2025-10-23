The Mare and Foal Sanctuary has submitted an application to West Devon Borough Council requesting a variation of conditions for its site at Higher Hellingtown near Yelverton.
The equine welfare charity is seeking approval for minor changes to its previous application for variation, which was given the green light earlier this year. This latest application requests approval for material changes for the small stable block and adjustments to the external lighting layout.
In the application, the charity proposes replacing the initially planned horizontally clad timber stable walls with prefabricated stable panels made from horse-friendly and horse-proof materials. The roof material would also be changed from corrugated metal to fibre cement to reduce condensation, and the stable doors and windows would be adjusted to suit the new prefabricated structure and reflect horse height.
Under the new application, the location of the proposed wall lights will be adjusted, and the illuminated area will be expanded to include the side entrance. Additionally, the lighting on the small stable may use bulkhead fixtures. There will be no significant changes to the site's design, size or use.
The borough council initially granted the charity planning permission for a new equine facility, offices and stables, with work beginning in 2015. Construction was then paused due to financial constraints, but resumed in 2019. Previous variations were approved in 2019 and 2025 to reduce the size of the western stable block and adjust openings and landscaping.
The Mare and Foal Sanctuary was established in 1988 and became a registered charity in 1992. It rescues, rehabilitates and provides lifelong care for horses, ponies, and foals that have been abandoned, neglected, or abused. Since its establishment, the charity has rescued over 1,000 horses and ponies and currently has over 600 in its care.
In other planning news, an application (2467/25/FUL) has been submitted for retrospective approval regarding the deconstruction and widening of an existing farm entrance at Narroway Farm, Whiddon Down. The proposal also includes the rebuilding of a stone wall and relocation of two Grade II-listed granite gateposts with granite finials.
The application 2498/25/HHO requests permission for a single-storey rear extension to a building on Bannawell Street, Tavistock and application 3043/25/LBC requests listed building consent to replace roof coverings and rainwater goods to a Tavistock property.
To view public notices, including planning applications and road closures, in the local area, visit: https://publicnoticeportal.uk/tavistock-times-series.
