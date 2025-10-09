There is still time to give your views on the detailed design of the final parcel of land to be developed for housing on land east of Okehampton.
Ninety-one homes will be built with public open space, landscaping and footpaths, cyclepaths and access routes on Parcel 4B, east of Crediton Road in Okehampton. Comments are invited on the Barratt Homes’ application, 1039/25/ARM, by October 30. This can be done on the planning section of the West Devon Borough Council website.
The plot is the final part of the Okehampton Masterplan development of nearly 800 homes. The plot already has outline planning permission for 91 homes in principle.
These last two parts of the development are being pitched as two ‘rural’ hamlets (parcel 4a and parcel 4b) separated by Crediton Road.
They are also separated from the higher density plot 3, currently under construction on the town side of this development by a green space.
Parcel 4b is currently a farmer’s field which slopes downhill from Crediton Road.
The proposed layout includes terraced, semi-detached and detached houses with two, three and four bedrooms.
Near enough one third, 32 per cent, will be affordable homes comprising one-bed apartments and two, three and four-bed houses.
The applicant’s design statement states: “These are clustered along the southern access road so that they are deliverable early on in the build programme.”
As the site of parcel 4b is steep, the applicant is proposing retaining walls in back gardens so as to be less visible from the roads. Two access roads are being proposed from the development onto Crediton Road.
The statement reads: “The character of the scheme is intended to reflect Okehampton and its surrounding hamlets. This is achieved through the use of changes in typology and building line, landscaping and materials.”
The application has been supported by Okehampton Hamlets Parish Council, provided the applicant completes footpaths into other developments and that the maximum speed on Crediton Road through the development is 30mph.
Okehampton Town Council raises a number of concerns, stressing a need for a 30mph speed limit along Crediton Road and a concern about lack of parking for visitors as well as distance from community facilities. It also wants to see the footpaths into the adjoining developments completed.
