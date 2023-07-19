The event will begin with speeches from Cornwall Councillors Armand Toms (Looe East & Deviock) and Andrew Long, councillor for Callington & St Dominick at 12.45pm on the Saltash side (Alexandra Square car park) before marching over the Tamar Bridge at 1pm. There will be more speeches on the Plymouth side of the bridge from Plymouth city councillor for Ham Stephen Hulme, Cornwall councillor for Lostwithiel and Lanreath Colin Martin, and Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate for North Cornwall Phil Hutty.