A PEACEFUL protest march across the Tamar Bridge is being held this Saturday (July 29) at 1pm.
The Tamar Toll Action Group (TTAG) supported by All Under One Banner Kernow is holding the march with the aim of abolishing the toll charges.
The event will begin with speeches from Cornwall Councillors Armand Toms (Looe East & Deviock) and Andrew Long, councillor for Callington & St Dominick at 12.45pm on the Saltash side (Alexandra Square car park) before marching over the Tamar Bridge at 1pm. There will be more speeches on the Plymouth side of the bridge from Plymouth city councillor for Ham Stephen Hulme, Cornwall councillor for Lostwithiel and Lanreath Colin Martin, and Liberal Democrat parliamentary candidate for North Cornwall Phil Hutty.
Mel Priston, chair of TTAG said: “The people of Plymouth and Cornwall funded construction of the bridge on the understanding that the debt would be repaid within ten years. Despite a vital part of the road network being run across the bridge by National Highways, the burden of paying for its maintenance still falls to the users.
“Cornish residents are forced to pay out each time they cross the bridge, including to access vital NHS treatments. The huge costs incurred by local businesses too has the detrimental effect of suppressing the local economy.
“We call upon our MPs to take this matter to Parliament on our behalf to fight for a fairer deal for local users of the two crossings over the Tamar’’.