Tolls on the Tamar Crossings are set to increase on May 12.
Cash tolls for cars will go up to £3 per crossing from midnight on May 12 with a 50 per cent discount as before on the Tamar Tag. Tolls on other vehicles will increase pro rata.
The application to revise tolls was approved by the Secretary of State for Transport at the end of March after considering the recommendation following a local public inquiry.
Work is taking place to develop a strategy and policy to deliver improved benefits for local people, a spokesperson for the Tamar Crossings said.
It hopes to stop ‘above inflation’ toll increases to smooth out the spikes and unpredictability of toll revisions as well as seeking cheaper tolls for local people.