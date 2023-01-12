Devon and Cornwall Police are appealing for the public help to trace a man who has links with Gunnislake wanted in connection to an allegation of assault.
Ian James Mitchell is aged 40 and from the Dawlish area.
Extensive enquiries have failed to locate him, and officers are now appealing to the public to report any sightings or information as to his whereabouts.
Mitchell has links to Dawlish, Plymouth and Gunnislake.
If you have seen Ian Mitchell or know of his current whereabouts, then please immediately call 999 and do not approach him.
Please quote police case reference number 50220066583.
Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.