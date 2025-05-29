Proper Job in Chagford will be hosting a birthday party to mark three decades of commitment to reducing waste, promoting sustainability and fostering a thriving, environmentally conscious community.
A spokesperson for Proper Job, said: “As we celebrate, we will reflect on our journey, honour the incredible individuals who have contributed to our success, and share inspiring stories from our community.
“We couldn’t have achieved this without the unwavering dedication of our companions, volunteers, trustees and staff, as well as the generosity and kindness of our supporters. This milestone belongs to all of us—thank you for being part of the Proper Job story.”
The free event will take place on Saturday, June 14 at the Proper Job resource centre.
Tickets are available on their website.
