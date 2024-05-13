A man has been left with life-changing injuries after a gas explosion at a house in the Tamar Valley.
Police were called at 6:45pm on Sunday, May 12 following the explosion at a property on Delaware Road in Drakewalls, Cornwall.
Emergency services found a man seriously injured and an ambulance crew took him to hospital at Derriford.
The man, in his 40s, remains in hospital being treated.
A 100m cordon is currently in place as multiple services remain at the scene to ensure the safety of the premises.