A man has been left with life-changing injuries after a gas explosion at a house in the Tamar Valley.

Police were called at 6:45pm on Sunday, May 12 following the explosion at a property on Delaware Road in Drakewalls, Cornwall.

Emergency services found a man seriously injured and an ambulance crew took him to hospital at Derriford.

The man, in his 40s, remains in hospital being treated.

A 100m cordon is currently in place as multiple services remain at the scene to ensure the safety of the premises.