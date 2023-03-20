Police were called to a West Devon railway line when the body of a man was found on the track at a bridge.
British Transport Police confirmed they attended when the body of a man was discovered next to Furzehill Hill Bridge, Bere Alston, at the weekend.
A British Transport Police spokesman said: 'Officers were called to the line in Bere Alston at 10.51am on Sunday, March 19, following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
'Paramedics also attended, and sadly a man was pronounced dead at the scene. This incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.'