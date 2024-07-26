A man has been given an indefinite restraining order for harassing a neighbour over a historic neighbourhood dispute in Callington.
Kenneth Barker, 79, appeared at Bodmin Magistrates’ Court on Monday, 22 July, where he was also sentenced to 20 weeks in prison, suspended for 12 months and ordered to pay over £1,000 in compensation and fees.
The dispute arose as a civil matter around 30 years ago over Barker’s belief that land boundaries had been moved by another party.
When the victims much more recently moved into their home, Barker began to subject them to repeated harassment by being verbally and physically abusive, including swearing, throwing stones, and behaving in a threatening manner.
Reports to the police began in April 2023 when Barker was issued with a community protection warning in June but the behaviour continued with him blocking the victim’s driveway with his car. This was captured on CCTV, but Barker claimed the battery was flat when officers asked him to move it. He was reminded of the warning notice that was in place in regard to his behaviour.
Despite this, the behaviour continued with Barker later knocking down boundary fences and throwing multiple buckets of water over a boundary hedge onto the victims.
He was spoken to on multiple occasions by police officers about his behaviour before he was eventually arrested. While under investigation, the behaviour continued, and he was remanded into custody for several weeks before being sentenced.
He pleaded guilty to multiple offences of common assault, harassment and criminal damage and was sentenced by the magistrate who told the court it that was ‘one of the worst examples of a neighbour dispute that we have come across’.
Following sentence, PC Jess Floyd from the Callington Police Neighbourhood Team said: “The persistent and continued behaviour by Mr Barker has impacted the victim’s quality of life over a period of time, as well as others in the area, who should all be able to go about their business in peace.
“The only thing the victims did was move into their home, they were not involved in the initial dispute raised in relation to land, which has since been disproved.
“We welcome the sentence that the court imposed and thank all those who were involved and impacted by the case for their support of the police investigation.”