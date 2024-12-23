An unidentified man was found dead in a tent on Dartmoor over the weekend before Christmas.
Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team Tavistock were called out at around 4pm on Saturday, December 21 after the body of the man was found in a tent near Burrator reservoir, Sheepstor.
A spokesperson from Devon and Cornwall police said: “Police were called at around 1.45pm on Saturday, December 21 following reports of a body being found in a tent at Sheepstor. Paramedics also attended the scene but despite resuscitation efforts a male was pronounced deceased. Enquiries are ongoing to identify the male. The death is currently not being treated as suspicious.”
The man was discovered with many bin bags filled with items that the rescue team helped to remove from the scene.