TWO Dartmoor-based children's writers have been announced as patrons of Libraries Unlimited
Award-winning authors Philip Reeve and Sarah McIntyre have taken up the roles with the charity which runs the public library service in Devon and Torbay.
Philip began his career as an illustrator and then went into writing; he is best known as the author of the critically acclaimed Mortal Engines series, which was adapted into a major feature film, and has recently written the Utterly Dark trilogy.
Sarah McIntyre started out as an illustrator but has both written and illustrated many picture books including the Grumpycorn books, The New Neighbours and Dinosaur Firefighters.
Together they have collaborated on a number of highly illustrated books for younger readers, including the hugely popular Oliver and the Seawigs, Pugs of the Frozen North, and their newest series, Adventuremice. Philip and Sarah come up with the story and rough illustrations together, then Philip does most of the writing, and Sarah does the final artwork.
“We’re delighted to be supporting libraries in Devon and helping to encourage a love of books in younger readers,” said Philip, who lives and writes on Dartmoor.
Sarah added: “Libraries can be such wonderful hubs for families - the perfect place to take children and read to them or be read to. We’d love to encourage parents, grandparents, carers and older siblings to explore libraries as portals to amazing worlds and adventures they can share.”
Sarah often speaks up about the Reading For Pleasure movement, and is passionate about helping children discover a lifetime love of reading. She encourages grownups to help children find the books they love, whether that's illustrated fiction, fact books, comics, repair manuals or football guides.
"Children need to know it's okay not to like certain books, or be shamed for picking books that are considered too young for them, or books that adults think aren't 'proper' books," she said. "Let them choose, it's all reading!"
“Reading with children doesn’t need to feel like homework. It can be cosy, playful, and full of laughter - especially when we help children find books they actually enjoy. Humour, action, and great illustrations can be the hook that keeps them coming back.”
The pair have been long-time supporters of libraries in the region, regularly visiting schools and libraries to run workshops, give talks, and meet young readers. Their patronage comes at a time when the importance of reading for pleasure is under the spotlight. Recent government figures show that only 1 in 3 children aged 8 to 18 said they enjoyed reading in their free time in 2025 – the lowest level in a generation.
“We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Philip and Sarah as patrons,” said Alex Kittow, Chief Executive of Libraries Unlimited. “Their enthusiasm for books, stories, art and family reading aligns perfectly with our mission to enrich lives through access to imagination, creativity and knowledge.”
The news also comes just as Libraries Unlimited launches the Summer Book Quest to inspire children across Devon to discover a love of reading.
