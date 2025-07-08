Eager theatregoers have the opportunity to get a free sneak peak of a new play about the struggle for gay rights in Devon.
Open Door, directed by Jon Nash, follows the true story of a forgotten gay activist who boards a train in Exeter but never completes his journey.
The thrilling three-hander reveals the struggle for gay rights began not in London or Liverpool or Manchester, but right here in Devon.
Martin Malcolm, playwright, says: “It's a history play, but it's not about then, it's about now. And it's not about them, it's about us. Our rights are under attack across the world. We need to defend them and I'm so proud of the brave West Country men and women who showed us how to do it.”
Ahead of a planned full production next year, theatre fans can attend a sneak preview of Open Door in a rehearsed reading (actors in costume, with script in hand) at the Northcott Theatre in Exeter on Saturday, July 19.
Sam Parker, Exeter Northcott's artistic development producer, said: “Martin’s passion for his community and this story is both moving and infectious, particularly because of its resonance with our home city of Exeter.
“The South West is home to some of the country’s most exciting artists who need the backing of key organisations here more than ever, so they can tell stories about who we are and where we’re from – stories that historically have faced barriers in reaching national audiences.”
Martin Berry, creative director of Exeter Northcott Theatre, said: “This play absolutely needs to be seen! This story needs to be told and it needs to be told in Exeter. We had to support it.”
The play contains references to suicide and to homophobia. Under-16s should be accompanied by an adult.
Tickets are free and can be found via: https://exeternorthcott.co.uk/events/open-door-rehearsed-reading/
