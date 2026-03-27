A man has been arrested on suspicion of committing anti-social behaviour offences in Tavistock.
A 40-year-old male of no fixed abode is currently in custody for a range of offences following a series of incidents of anti-social behaviour in Tavistock Town Centre last week, say police.
Tavistock Police confirmed they arrested the man after an ‘incident’ on Dolvin Road, yesterday, Thursday, March 26. The suspect was then apprehended on Market Street after police ran after the man.
A police statement said: “Police were supported by Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service during yesterday’s [Thursday’s] incident in the area of Dolvin Road which was shut for a period of time.
“We thank the public for your understanding and cooperation in this matter.
“A special thank you to Newell's Estate Agent for their safekeeping of the Neighbourhood Sergeant's hat which fell off during a foot chase.”
If you have information or concerns around anti-social behaviour contact the police via the force website www.devon-cornwall.police.uk/ro/report/
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