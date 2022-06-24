Man admits grooming teenage girl and possession of pornographic images

A MAN from Buckland Monachorum has been committed to Plymouth Crown Court for sentence after admitting a grooming offence against a teenage girl and possessing extreme pornographic images.

Philip Perry, 58, of Cuxton Meadows, pleaded guilty to three offences at Plymouth Magistrates’ Court on Monday (June 20).

He admitted communicating with a girl under 16 in an increasingly intimate and sexual manner, asking her to show him her breasts.

He also admitted possessing two incident images of children and two extreme and offensive pornographic images depicting a sex act between a person and a horse and a snake.