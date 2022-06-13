Male voice choir brings back Gala Concert

THE Tamar Valley Male Voice Choir will be presenting its annual Gala Concert at St Eustachius’ Church, Tavistock on Saturday, June 25.

The full programme of male voice favourites will also feature guest artists Tricia and John, the appealing folk-singing duo Silvington.

Chariman, Charles Westlake said: ‘After two years of the pandemic, it’s great to present our Gala and to be getting back to normal with an exciting schedule of events ahead of us.’

The concert, supporting Cancer Research, will be compèred by well-known broadcaster, Justin Leigh. It starts at 7.30pm. It will include a raffle.