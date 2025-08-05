It took a longer time than normal for Kev Williams to walk down Tavistock high street for his final patrol before retiring from the police.
However, if he had hoped to bow out quietly from his role as a PCSO (police community support officer) after 20 years - fate had other ideas.
Having met with fellow policing colleagues for a farewell drink in a Brook Street cafe, he joined them for his beat walk back towards the centre. Then, out of the blue, they all ended up being involved in an altercation with a member of the public outside a shop. The man was restrained, cuffed and put into a patrol car.
After the incident Kev said he had met the same man on his very first beat in Tavistock.
His beat was otherwise uneventful and slow, because so many people, including traders, stopped him to say goodbye.
Fellow PCSO Debbie Hollinson said: “Kev’s been a big part of he police neighbourhood team and has served the community very well. He has a particular passion for educating the kids in taking care of themselves and avoiding any anti-social behaviour - with very good work with Tavistock Primary and Tavistock College. especially.
“He will be missed for his experience, knowledge and for being easy to work with. He’s always very helpful with answers to anyone’s questions. For me he’s provided the equivalent of an 11-month handover since I came from working in Plymouth.
“Working in West Devon is a big contrast with the city beat. West Devon’s a huge beat with many more widespread partners to collaborate with. Kev’s made that transition a lot easier because of his help and his skill at being a link between all the different policing teams, which benefits all the community team.”
Kev also had an official send-off with a senior officer presenting him with a Chief Constable’s service certificate and gifts from colleagues including a meal voucher and seeds for his garden. He also received a particularly treasured card from Tavistock Primary School with pictures drawn by the pupils. The Mayor of Tavistock Cllr Steve Hipsey sent a letter of thanks.
Kev said: “It’s difficult to put into words what feel after 20 years in the police. This role has been more of a calling than a job to be honest. I joined up to improve people’s lives, not to go round arresting people. I like to think I have made a difference and been there when people have needed me. Certainly lots of young people, especially, have thanked me sometimes years later, for helping them avoid making mistakes in their lives.”
Kev has made some innovative improvements to community safety. He set up a football night for young people, dramatically slashing complaints by residents about rowdy behaviour by 75 per cent and cut back anti-social behaviour in The Meadows.
His imaginative ideas for new architectural design changes restricting access to the Bedford Car Park instantly stopped a major noise annoyance for residents from unofficial car gatherings.
Kev will spend more time on his allotment and fishing and some form of community work.
