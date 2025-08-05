Last year Levi Bethune-Jones, 37 and Luke Belcher, 36 from Birmingham, were travelling to Boardmasters when officers stopped their van on the A30 near Bodmin, revealing a haul of substances including MDMA, ketamine, magic mushrooms and nitrous oxide, all of which are illegal and potentially very harmful. In July of this year the pair were jailed for three years and eight months and three years respectively.