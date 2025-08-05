The organisers of Boardmasters festival are working with Devon and Cornwall Police to keep illegal substances out of the event.
Over 50,000 people are expected to attend the five day festival in Newquay, from today (Wednesday, August 6) to Monday, August 11.
Boardmasters has a zero-tolerance policy on illegal drugs and substances in line with UK law. Drug detection dogs are in operation at all main gates and searches are a condition of entry.
Superintendent Ben Asprey, who is commanding police operations at the festival, said: “Drug suppliers don’t sell drugs for fun or as a public service, they sell entirely for profit and have no concern about the harmful effects the substances they sell could have on people who buy them.
“Behind all illegal drugs is a chain of criminality including exploitation, coercion and violence. In advance of Boardmasters, and as we do all year round, we will act on intelligence received and disrupt any attempts to bring harmful drugs into our counties.”
Last year Levi Bethune-Jones, 37 and Luke Belcher, 36 from Birmingham, were travelling to Boardmasters when officers stopped their van on the A30 near Bodmin, revealing a haul of substances including MDMA, ketamine, magic mushrooms and nitrous oxide, all of which are illegal and potentially very harmful. In July of this year the pair were jailed for three years and eight months and three years respectively.
Detective Inspector Claire Nicholls, who led the investigation, said: “We hope this acts as a deterrent to anyone thinking of taking advantage of the young demographic of Cornwall’s largest festival – we will not tolerate drug crime at any time and we will take robust action. We always endeavour to keep our communities safe and encourage anyone with information about drug trafficking to report it.”
Anyone found with illegal substances or banned items could be refused entry or removed from the festival and police action may be taken against them.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.