Police are appealing for help investigating a serious sexual assault in the Liftondown area of the A388 last weekend.
Detectives launched an investigation after a report that a woman was sexually assaulted by a man at around 1am on Saturday, August 2, near the Methodist church on the A388 in Liftondown.
Detective Inspector Neil Lloyd said: “The female victim is being supported by specially trained officers as our enquiries continue.
“We are appealing for dashcam footage from drivers in that area between midnight and 2am on Saturday 2 August.
“Incidents of this nature understandably cause great concern in the local community and we urge anyone with any information to contact us.”
Witnesses or anyone with information or dashcam footage are asked to contact police on their website here or by calling 101 quoting reference 50250201293.
Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously online at Crimestoppers-uk.org or freephone 0800 555111.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.