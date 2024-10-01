A garden offering a place of solace for families that have lost children has been vandalised.
The Little Blossoms Garden at the Millennium Green in Albaston was targeted in the past few weeks.
Vandals scorched the picnic table and overturned a bird table. One plaque has been bent, another has been taken and an archway has been ripped out of the ground.
At other times, cigarette butts, half empty cans and litter have been left.
The garden was created by Christie Ferrari and her partner Ed Facey to remember their stillborn daughter Violet and provide a place of comfort for other families.
Christie, who lives at St Ann’s Chapel, said a plaque with her daughter’s name on it had completely disappeared.
“I have reported it to the police because they have been burning the benches and I don’t want them to set the rest on fire,” she said.
“It is a shame that this has happened. I hope it is not preventing people coming down to use it for the purpose it is supposed to be used for, remembering lost children.”
Clare Bullimore, clerk of Calstock Parish Council, which helped the couple set up the garden, said she was “furious” at what had happened.
“This is supposed to be a peaceful, tranquil place for people to remember lost children and babies. It is there for a reason, so the fact that somebody has done this makes me very angry.”
The damage has been reported to the police, the crime reference number is 50240239554.