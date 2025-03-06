The closure of Lopwell Dam and its causeway will be extended after bad weather delayed repairs.
The footpath, which takes walkers over the dam and onto the Bere peninsula, which has been closed since January 17, is now expected to reopen on Friday, March 14 at the earliest.
Walkers and drivers are advised not to use the unclassified road except for access to land or premises.
Repairs were expected to take three weeks to reinstate a missing section with new stones to replace those dislodged.
However, a delay has been announced by Bere Alston Parish Council.
A spokesperson said: “We have been advised that a second closure of Lopwell Dam and the causeway will remain in place until March 14 or until works have been completed.
“The contractors apologise for the time this has taken, but bad weather and access to a contractor with the necessary machinery have rather taken their toll on the situation.”