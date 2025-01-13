A SW MP has grilled the Defence Secretary on a date for the ‘scrapping’ of two warships based in Devonport Dockyard.
SW Devon MP Rebecca Smith is concerned at the loss through ‘retirement’ of the two amphibious landing ships HMS Bulwark and Albion and the consequences for the short-term UK’s amphibious capability. She fear there will be a gap between replacing the ships and the need to employ ships’ prime role which is to land Plymouth-based Royal Marines on beaches, for combat or ongoing training. Confirming the arrival of the ships into Plymouth would also secure the long-term future of the Marines.
Six new amphibious warships are planned to be built for Royal Marine operations, replacing HMS Albion and Bulwark at HMNB Devonport.
Rebecca Smith quizzed the Defence Secretary in the House of Commons on when the new multi role support ships (MRSS) will be delivered, as she echoed the cross-party support for the Royal Marines in Plymouth.
Speaking in the House of Commons Chamber, Rebecca Smith MP, Member of Parliament for South West Devon, said: “We have long-standing, cross-party support in Plymouth and Devon for ensuring the future of the Royal Marines, including 42 Commando in my constituency.
“Given the amphibious assault capability gap that we have as a result of scrapping - or, should I say, ‘retiring’ Devonport ships HMS Albion and HMS Bulwark, what commitment can the Secretary of State give that the green light will be given to building six multi-role support ships, and can he give a firm indication of when he hopes they will be in service?”
Secretary of State for Defence John Healey replied: “HMS Bulwark and HMS Albion were not genuine capabilities. The minister for defence procurement and industry made that clear. Neither ship was set to put to sea again before their out-of-service date (leaving the Royal Navy).
“This decision allows us to focus resources on where they need to be – on the capabilities that we need to support our Marines and deal with our adversaries.”
Rebecca said later: “I was deeply concerned by the Government’s decision to scrap HMS Bulwark and Albion last November. On Monday, I asked the Defence Secretary when the six planned amphibious warships will be built to replace Bulwark and Albion and support Royal Marine operations.
“Given the cross-party support for keeping the Royal Marines in Plymouth, the Government’s timescale is of significant interest to Plymouth and our surrounding communities. I was disappointed by the lack of an answer to my question by the secretary of state.”
The Royal Navy says the new ships will be versatile, for a wider variety of operations, to carry vehicles, aircraft and Royal Marines landing craft for complicated missions.
In November, the Government announced its intention to axe three Devonport-based warships in a ‘blow to the military prestige and capability’ of Plymouth.
The Devonport-based Type 23 frigate HMS Northumberland, two tankers, RFA Wave Knight and Wave Ruler, Watchkeeper WK450 Mk1 drones, 14 CH-47 Chinook helicopters and 17 Puma helicopters are all part ofT the £500m MoD cuts.