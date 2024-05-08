Fancy a jog? Local runner Peter Moyse has completed the SIXTY-EIGHT MILE Isle of Wight Challenge, showcasing his remarkable endurance.
The Ultra Marathon took Mr Moyse all around the island, past various iconic landmarks such as the Needles and the beautiful beaches of Ryde and Sandown.
Mr Moyse is known for taking on gruelling challenges, Mr Moyse has conquered marathons and infamous iron man races in the past.
However, despite his extensive experience, Moyse admitted the Isle of Wight Challenge has been his hardest event to date.
He said: “It was certainly my biggest challenge so far and was a real effort to complete.
“I just had to keep putting one foot in front of the other at the end, blocking out the pain.
“Knowing I was raising money for charity and that my family were waiting for me at the finish line were the encouragement I needed to get me to the end.”
Peter has managed to raise over £2,000 in sponsorship for the Motor Neurone’s Disease Association, a charity very close to his heart, after his father, Keith, sadly passed away from the disease in 2003.
When asked what’s he got planned next, he joked: “Recovery!”