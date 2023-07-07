LOCAL hospice charity, Hospiscare, is asking people to brave a 110ft abseil to raise funds for local patients and families living with terminal illness across the heart of Devon.
The Dartmoor Drop is taking place on September 16 and 17 at Meldon Viaduct near Okehampton, run by Adventure Okehampton.
On the day, participants will be briefed, kitted up and taken through the foundations of the historic bridge; before they take in the beautiful Dartmoor views and summon the courage to make the 110ft descent to the valley below all to raise money for local end-of-life care.
Tori Vince, Events Manager at Hospiscare says: “We’re thrilled to announce The Dartmoor Drop abseil for Hospiscare this September.
"Our goal is to raise £15,000 to support local individuals and families impacted by terminal illness with our specialist [email protected] service in Crediton, Okehampton and North Dartmoor.
"Whether you’re a thrill seeker or simply fancy taking on a challenge, we’d love for you to join Team Hospiscare this September!”
The abseil is suitable for anyone aged 12 or over and is open to individuals and groups. To sign up, each person needs to pay a registration fee of £30 and commit to raising an additional £150 through sponsorship.
All funds raised from the abseil will ensure the local hospice can continue to provide free end-of-life care for local people in their own homes in the last weeks of their lives.
The hospice supports close to 2,500 patients and their families every year across Exeter, Mid and East Devon, and needs to raise around £8 million a year to continue providing this support, with just 19 per cent of the charity’s income funded by the NHS.