Landlord Dicky Harrison, who attended the awards with his staff, said: “It is nice to have the recognition. The year before we won the ‘best pub’. I have got a really good crowd of staff. We serve the food from The Shed and people eat it on the tables on the green. It is burgers and slow cooked meat, duck and pulled pork, tasty stuff. We use Ruby Red beef from Copplestone and Devon blue cheese, all produce from Devon.”