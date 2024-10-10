FOOD businesses in the Okehampton and Tavistock area have been celebrated for their hard work at prestigious regional awards.
The Food Drink Devon Awards at Sandy Park near Exeter on Monday last week were attended by more than 450 food and drink producers, hospitality and catering businesses and speciality food businesses.
As well as bronze, silver, gold or platinum awards for products and different categories, there were also overall awards.
The Two Bridges Hotel was awarded ‘best hotel restaurant’ while The Tors Inn at Belstone won ‘best takeaway’ for the second year running. Also celebrating were Devon Hampers of Lifton who won ‘best online retailer’.
And Okehampton business TORS Vodka, which distills vodka from Dartmoor water, won two platinum awards – one for their vodka and one for their caramel and coffee vodka liqueur.
Meanwhile the Bearslake Inn near Sourton won a gold award in the ‘best pub’ category.
The Two Bridges Hotel, on Dartmoor, was selected after judges were “blown away by the staff” and the “well-balanced and complex flavours” of the food they sampled.
The award was collected by hotel general manager Thomas John and head chef Josh Chan.
Hotel director Sarah Howard said: “We were absolutely thrilled to collect this prestigious award and it’s such an honour for the whole team. We take pride in producing exceptional food using the best seasonal ingredients from our fabulous local suppliers, and this award is a wonderful endorsement.”
Devon Hampers founder and owner Adam Fox-Edwards was “very chuffed” on behalf of his hardworking staff to accept the award for ‘best online retailer’.
The business at Milford Farm near Lifton supplies hampers of the best West Country produce all over the country and has eight full-time employees.
Adam said: “It is great to have won this award. It reflects so well on the food and drink from the South West but above all it reflects well on our team and the service they provide to all our customers.”
In Belstone near Okehampton at The Tors Inn overlooking Dartmoor there were celebrations after winning ‘best takeaway’ for The Shed for the second year running.
Landlord Dicky Harrison, who attended the awards with his staff, said: “It is nice to have the recognition. The year before we won the ‘best pub’. I have got a really good crowd of staff. We serve the food from The Shed and people eat it on the tables on the green. It is burgers and slow cooked meat, duck and pulled pork, tasty stuff. We use Ruby Red beef from Copplestone and Devon blue cheese, all produce from Devon.”
Winning two of the top ‘platinum awards’ for their vodka were relatively young Okehampton company TORS Vodka.
Founders Edward Baily and Jonathan Bright won a platinum for their vodka and their caramel and coffee vodka liqueur. They also won a gold for their raspberry liqueur. They use Fairtrade coffee and vanilla from a company called LittlePod in their liqueurs.
Edward said: “We enter every year, and we always pick something up, but this year was particularly good, with two platinum awards, and luckily, for the first time I was there and able to accept the award on the night.”