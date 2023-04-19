THREE Callington Lions and members of the Devon & Cornwall Sending Love to Ukraine team have been recognised for their outstanding efforts in supporting those affected by the war in Ukraine.
Darren Tait, Andy Burnard and Emma Burnard have all received lions awards for the awe-inspiring trips they have undertaken to deliver aid to Ukraine.
At a recent Lions convention Andy and Emma were both awarded International President’s Leadership Award medals that are given to those lions who have demonstrated significant leadership contributions. Moreover, Darren who has recently joined the lions and is the locally-renowned founder of the Cornwall & Devon Sending Love to Ukraine group has also been recognised with a special award for his humanitarian efforts for the people of Ukraine.
Darren, of Darren’s Cars in Callington, decided to take action last year to help the people of Ukraine and has since fronted 11 convoys to Warsaw carrying aid to be distributed in the war-torn country.
All three Lions were shocked to have received awards for their work and highlighted the unwavering efforts by the committed volunteers of the group and the Lions Clubs of Callington and Tavistock.
Andy said: ‘We (Andy and Emma) were blown away. We never expected to receive these medals. We do it because we want to. It’s an honour to help the people of Ukraine.
‘We like to feel we accepted the award on behalf of everyone in the group.’
Andy emphasised his admiration for Darren, the driving force behind the project.
‘Lion Darren is our leader and we don’t want our awards to overlook the amazing project he has undertaken’, said Andy.
‘It’s amazing what he’s done. We have a lot of admiration for him.’
Andy and Emma were presented the awards medals at a recent lions club convention where they delivered a heartfelt presentation to around 200 lions members about the work the team are conducting which Andy recalled reduced many people to tears and also received a standing ovation.
Andy and Emma received the awards for the work they are undertaking in promoting the group’s efforts to gather increased support and get more Lions Clubs on board.
Lions district governor, Lesley Chudley said: ‘I applied for leadership medals for Andy and Emma. The work they’re doing is incredible. It’s also enabled other clubs to feel they can be part of it.’
Lesley also felt that Darren who only recently joined the Lions should be recognised for the work he has done as leader of the project.
‘He has given everyday people a chance to feel that they can do something to help, so we feel that we can make positive change,’ said Lesley.
At a monthly meeting at Callington Town Hall last week, Darren received a surprise visit from Lesley who presented him with the District Governor Certificate of Appreciation.
Darren, pictured above, said: ‘It came a bit out of the blue. Recognition is not why I do it, but it’s really nice to get the award.
‘I certainly wasn’t expecting it. I just drive a van. All the donations from people in our local area are what makes these trips possible in the first place.’