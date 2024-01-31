The invasion took place on February 24 2022 and the Lions are planning the support of the next aid trip to Warsaw in Poland where the goods are transferred for onward transportation into Ukraine. This will be made in late March or early April in conjunction with the Callington based group ‘Cornwall & Devon – sending love to Ukraine’ which has made numerous humanitarian trips since the invasion.
A club spokesmns said: “Tavistock Lions and the Ukrainians living here are deeply grateful for the continued support and generosity of the people of Tavistock and surrounding area. Club members who have made the journey to Warsaw and who have met the people there receiving the donations said what a humbling and emotional experience it had been for them and that the generosity and support by those who have given is so very much appreciated.”
The first appeal for much needed items for the people of Ukraine was made by Tavistock Lions at the beginning of last year and club members were amazed at the generosity of residents, with donations including clothes, medical equipment, drugs such as paracetamol. Numerous sets of crutches, walkers, wheelchairs and even a generator were also donated and transported by club members to Warsaw in vans kindly loaned by Sovereign Wines in Tavistock and Fairway Furniture. New collection points for donations are at Shields DIY on Vigo Bridge, View estate agents in Paddons Row and Sovereign Wines which has now relocated to Pitts Cleave Industrial Estate. A full list of the items that are needed can be seen on the Tavistock Lions Facebook page and web site at www.tavistocklions.org.uk.
As a new fundwraising activity to fund the trip, Lions Phil Volz and Jill Patt will be organising a quiz night at Tavistock Parish Rooms on Friday, February 23, at 7.15pm. A maximum of six per team is allowed. Booking ahead is advised with Jill on 07534 217153. With the kind permission and support of the management of Tavistock’s Tesco, Lions Club members will be in the store on Fridays February 16 and 23 to collect much needed donations of a whole range of items, all of which can be purchased instore. A full list of items required will be available from the Lions at the store and any donations of goods or money will be received. The Lions will also be on Bedford Square on Saturdays, 17 and 24 February collecting cash and card donations to help finance the journey. Ukrainian guests who fled the war from the area will also be on the square. On Saturday, February 24 at 6pm, a service will be held in St Eustachius church to enable the community to come together to remember the sacrifices made by Ukrainians since the invasion in 2022 and all are welcome to come along and show their support.