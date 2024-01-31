As a new fundwraising activity to fund the trip, Lions Phil Volz and Jill Patt will be organising a quiz night at Tavistock Parish Rooms on Friday, February 23, at 7.15pm. A maximum of six per team is allowed. Booking ahead is advised with Jill on 07534 217153. With the kind permission and support of the management of Tavistock’s Tesco, Lions Club members will be in the store on Fridays February 16 and 23 to collect much needed donations of a whole range of items, all of which can be purchased instore. A full list of items required will be available from the Lions at the store and any donations of goods or money will be received. The Lions will also be on Bedford Square on Saturdays, 17 and 24 February collecting cash and card donations to help finance the journey. Ukrainian guests who fled the war from the area will also be on the square. On Saturday, February 24 at 6pm, a service will be held in St Eustachius church to enable the community to come together to remember the sacrifices made by Ukrainians since the invasion in 2022 and all are welcome to come along and show their support.