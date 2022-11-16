Lions resume Christmas postal service

Subscribe newsletter
The Lions Club of Tavistock is resuming its Christmas postal service which will run until December 15.
For the last two years, the town’s Lions Club have been running the service after taking it over from the Guides.
Ten outlets across Tavistock will be hosting the famous yellow postboxes this year.
People are able to buy the special Lions’ stamps and post their cards and letters at Dartmoor Photographic, Mainly Stationery, Mime in Paddons Row, Ron’s Pets near to Morrisons, Shields DIY, Tavistock Golf Club, Tavistock Launderette, the Toy Cupboard in West Street, Whitchurch Post Office and the Visitor Information Centre in Tavistock which is open from 10am to 4pm, Tuesdays to Saturdays.
The stamps cost 35p each or 3 for £1 with the last day for posting being Wednesday December 15 with the cards being delivered in the Tavistock and Whitchurch areas in two waves after the final posting day.
The Lions expressed thanks to Mike McGarry of the SW Bottle Shop for providing the wooden boxes and club member Richard Marlow for his excellent work in converting them into postboxes. The Lions were also pleased with the support of local traders and the advice provided by the Guides.
Lion, Steve Grummitt said: ‘We are delighted to be offering this invaluable service once again and would like to thank everybody for their continued support and hope that they will make good use of it.’
Further information can be found on the Tavistock Lions’ Club website and Facebook page or by calling 03458 334807.
