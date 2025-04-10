A lifelong farmer, devoted preacher and family man has recently celebrated his 99th birthday at Hatherleigh Nursing Home.
Leslie Gilbert was born on March 30, 1926 in Halwill and grew up with his mother, father and two younger sisters.
The Gilberts were a farming family and moved to Petrockstowe in 1930, where they rented a mixed farm from the Clinton Estate.
Leslie left school at 14 to work on the family farm, and by 17 became a local preacher for the Methodist Church.
When Leslie turned 18, the Second World War was well underway.
Initially called to work in the mines, he was later deemed essential to the war effort and so was able to continue farming.
He raised prizewinning Large White pigs, joined the Young Farmers, and later became chairman of the local NFU branch.
In 1955, he married his first wife, Olive. They built up the farm after his parents retired and eventually purchased it from the Clinton Estate.
They had four children, Geoffrey, Marilyn, Michael and Kenneth who were all involved in farm life from an early age. Leslie loved sharing stories with them after work. In 1989, Olive sadly passed away.
He was supported by his son Michael, and in 1991, the arrival of grandchildren brought joy back into his life.
Leslie served as an ambassador for the Leaders of Worship and Preachers Trust and was honoured for 70 years of service. With a strong bass voice, he joined a local choir, where a friend introduced him to Lucy, his future second wife.
They married in 1995 and In his wedding speech humorously remarked that he had “always fancied her”. Leslie left the farm to move to Hatherleigh, where he adapted quickly to town life and was delighted to welcome three stepchildren and six grandchildren into the family.
Together, Leslie and Lucy have enjoyed 30 years of marriage and travelled to Tasmania, Perth in Australia and Bangkok to visit family.
Leslie is now a great-grandfather to four, with another expected in the summer, and keeps in touch online with his grandchildren in Australia.
Now living at Hatherleigh Nursing Home, Leslie is recognised for shaping his community through the generations, by supporting the war effort, being a strong voice in the agricultural community and his presence in the church.
He’s supported to live a continuation of life, one that reflects his family values and lifelong passions.
His wife Lucy visits the home most days and often takes part in events and activities alongside Leslie. Leslie enjoys participating in animal therapy visits, joining in the home’s regular church services and performances from the local choir, reading farming books and spending time in the garden. But most of all, Leslie treasures his time with his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and his Lucy.
Leslie celebrated his birthday at the nursing home near Okehampton with an afternoon tea-style party.
As part of the celebration, a member of his family gave a reading, reflecting Leslie’s faith and the importance it continues to hold in his life.
When asked what his secret to a long life, Leslie said: “Having a good woman.”