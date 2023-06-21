CALLINGTON Library will be kicking off their Summer Reading Challenge next week.
The library staff have already stocked up on new junior books ready for the children to begin the challenge.
The Summer Reading Challenge is a national scheme that takes place every year during the summer holidays and this year at Callington Library the challenge will begin on Saturday July 8.
Children sign up at the local library and read six library books of their choice to complete the challenge.
The free scheme is open to all primary school aged children and is designed for all reading abilities.
This year’s theme is ‘Ready, Set, Read!’ and the Challenge will be all about games and sports.
Developed in collaboration with the Youth Sport Trust, ‘Ready, Set, Read!’ will celebrate play and participation and will encourage children to engage in reading, games and sports, in any way that best suits them.
There are rewards to collect along the way and there’s a certificate for everyone who completes the Challenge.
Library staff and a team of volunteers are on hand to help children sign up, collect rewards and choose new books if they need advice or inspiration.
For more information about the Summer Reading Challenge 2023 pop in to Callington Library on Coronation Road, PL17 7DR and speak to a member of staff, email: [email protected] or call: 0300 1234 111.
Further details about the scheme can be found at: https://summerreadingchallenge.org.uk/