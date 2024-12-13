A Liberal Democrat campaigner is calling for road safety improvements in Okehampton.
Christian Martin says that underfunding, due to the Conservative government “starving” councils of cash, makes it very difficult for Devon County Council Highways to maintain the roads and pavements.
He said: “Across Devon we need to improve road safety for all users and where possible reduce the speed limit to improve safety for parents and children.
“Not all improvements or initiatives have huge cost, but they would have a significant impact.”
Christian Martin is calling on Devon County Council to reduce the speed limit on Crediton Road from 30mph to 20mph where it passes by the new primary school.
The campaigner also suggests the lack of a pavement on Crediton Road is due to underfunding.