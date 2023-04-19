Among their candidates, Holly Greenberry-Pullen, who lives in Princetown with her two children, holds a world record in open water swimming. She understands the joys and challenges of living in a rural area. Standing for Dartmoor ward, she wants to use her long experience in the housing sector to prioritise affordable and sustainable housing for local people At 31, Ashley West is the youngest candidate standing for the Liberal Democrats. His priorities are rural bus services, phone, and internet access: ‘Our area is crying out for better infrastructure and community support,’ he says, ‘I feel we have been badly let down’.